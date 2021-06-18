HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has opened free registration for in-person hunter and bowhunter education classes for the Helena area.

According to a release from FWP, in-person classes are reopened statewide--classes in other areas will be announced in the near future. FWP recommends attending in-person classes even though online classes are still open to anyone 12-years-old or older by Jan. 16, 2022.

"Hunter and bowhunter education courses are led by volunteer instructors who are passionate about Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics and other crucial outdoor skills," FWP said in their release. "Students will enjoy hands-on experiences in such things as firearms handling, live firing of firearms and bows, blood trailing, survival equipment and techniques and much more that is not possible with an online only course."

Students must pick up materials and finish the course manual before the the first class.

To register for in-person Montana hunter class, students must be at least 10-years-old and attend all classes, the field course and pass the final test. To hunt this fall, hunters must be at least 12-years-old--10 and 11-year-olds can be hunting apprentices.

To register for bowhunting classes, students must be at least 11-years-old by the first night of classes.

In addition, FWP is seeking instructors statewide for hunting classes. Anyone interested should contact Wayde Cooperider, FWP’s Hunter Education Program Manager, at 406-444-9947 or visit https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education.