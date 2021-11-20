HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has released the proposed waters for commercial seining in 2022.
Waters are updated every year to allow the commercial collection of nongame baitfish and approved seining waters are regularly monitored for AIS and pathogens.
According to FWP, the only proposed change for 2022 is to allow commercial seining in reservoirs in the Arrow Creek drainage in Chouteau, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties.
Public comment is being taken on the proposal through Dec. 8. You can email comments to fwpfishcomments@mt.gov or mail in your comments via U.S. mail to Fisheries Comments, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620.
A full list of proposed waters for commercial seining in 2022 can be found online here.