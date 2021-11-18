HELENA, Mont. - Samples of chronic wasting disease (CWD) have increased from last year.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) announced that with the increase, staff is on pace to collect a record number of samples from deer, elk and moose.
Between July 1 and Nov. 12, FWP says its staff collected 3,147 CWD samples, of which, 1,613 were from the 2021 priority sampling areas located in northwestern, northcentral, southwestern and southcentral Montana.
During the same period last year, 2,966 samples were collected.
In addition, hunters have submitted 239 samples this year, down from 430 hunter-submitted samples at this time last year according to FWP.
Samples were tested at the Montana Department of Livestock’s Veterinary Diagnostics Lab in Bozeman.
So far, about 2,400 samples have been submitted, of which 64 tested positive or suspect for CWD.
The following is a breakdown of positive and suspect results by species from FWP:
- White-tailed deer: 47
- Mule deer: 16
- Elk: 0
- Moose: 1
At this time, the turnaround for testing is seven days, which FWP says is quicker than years before.
“Hunters expect quick results when they get their animals tested for CWD and the Department of Livestock has provided that,” said FWP director Hank Worsech. “We’re grateful to have this in-state capacity for testing.”
While CWD is not known to infect humans, FWP says it is strongly recommended that people not eat meat from infected animals and to have their harvested animals tested before eating them if they were taken from an area where CWD is known to exist.
The cost of testing for hunter-harvested animals for CWD is being covered by FWP, and hunters should look online for information on how to take a sample themselves and submit it for testing or bring animals to a CWD check station of FWP regional office for sampling.
For more information on these surveillance areas and how to submit samples for testing, you can visit FWP’s website here.