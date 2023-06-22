HELENA, Mont. – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several draft environmental assessments (EAs).
For more information, including how to submit comments, click on the link provided or visit fwp.mt.gov/public-notices.
Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area access and parking development draft EA
FWP proposes to construct a gravel parking lot along Montana Highway 2 in Columbia Falls to provide parking and pedestrian access to the Bad Rock Canyon WMA.
The proposed project would provide a formal public access point to the WMA.
FWP proposes to construct a gravel parking area (150’ x 50’) to accommodate up to 12 vehicles.
Pending project approval, construction of the parking area and associated infrastructure would commence in the fall of 2023 with an anticipated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023.
Comments due June 27.
Teakettle Fishing Access Site latrine draft EA
FWP proposes to replace and relocate the latrine at Teakettle Fishing Access Site (FAS) near Columbia Falls on the Flathead River.
The popular 3-acre site provides recreational access to the Flathead River for floating, hunting and other water-based recreation.
The existing latrine has a leaky roof and no exterior pump out access hatch.
The older design does not provide adequate airflow to reduce unpleasant scents.
To comply with updated sanitation regulations, the new latrine would need to be installed in a new location further from the Flathead River.
The area currently occupied by the old latrine would be available for picnicking and staging for float parties waiting for their shuttle vehicle.
The project would occur during the summer or fall of 2023 depending on material and contractor availability. The project is expected to cost approximately $25,000.00.
Comments due June 30.
Visit our website to read more and see the other draft EAs that are open for public comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.