HELENA, Mont. – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on proposed 2023 Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) grant proposals.
Public comments will be accepted through Friday July 14, at 5 p.m.
The OHV program received 12 grant requests and proposes to award $500,000.
The program receives funding through OHV/motorbike registrations, gas tax and the Summer Motorized Trail Pass revenues.
Montana’s Off-Highway Vehicle Program supports projects such as trail maintenance, signs, trail stewards, ethics education, noxious weed control, safety and mapping efforts.
Grant awards are allocated by FWP with recommendations from the citizen-based Off-Highway Vehicle Advisory Committee (OHVAC).
The public is invited to comment on the funding requests.
To submit comments online and see a summary list of the 2023 OHV grant application funding requests, visit FWP.
The public can also email comments to fwpohv@mt.gov or send them to Montana FWP, Attn:
Seth McArthur, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
Full grant applications are available by request in the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division office at FWP headquarters located at 1420 E.
6th Avenue in Helena, Montana 59620.
