The following is a press release from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

Commission approves fishing regulation change for Holter Reservoir

New regulation increases possession limit for yellow perch

HELENA – FWP’s Fish and Wildlife Commission has adopted a new regulation for yellow perch in Holter Reservoir near Helena.

Effective immediately, the new regulation is 25 perch daily and 50 in possession. Previous regulations allowed both a daily and possession limit of 25 perch.

Perch numbers in Holter Reservoir have increased over the past few years. The Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan guides Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to maximize fishing opportunities when yellow perch abundance increases above goal objectives in the plan. This is now the case with perch, and the rationale behind the regulation change.