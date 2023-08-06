FWP took third place in: Graphics Logo/Illustration: #DON’TFEEDTHEBEARS sticker

Magazine Article: Destination, Historical or Cultural category: “The Lower Yellowstone’s Untapped Potential,” on efforts to revitalize recreation on southeastern Montana’s largest river

Magazine Article: Wildlife: “Leave It to Beavers,” on how the industrious rodents help conserve water for fish, wildlife, and agriculture.

Social Media Presence for Facebook and Instagram postings

Conservation Post of the Year: Adventures of Miffy at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park Formed in 1938, the ACI is a nonprofit organization of communicators working for state, federal, and private conservation agencies and organizations. In vying for the honors, FWP’s staff competes against states across the country. “FWP made a strong showing competing against much larger conservation agencies in other states,” said Greg Lemon, FWP’s communication and education division administrator. “It shows the quality of the communication and education staff this department has attracted and the high caliber of work they produce to explain what FWP does and why that work is important to Montana.”