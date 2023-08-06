News release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
HELENA – The Association for Conservation Information awarded Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks top honors in two communications categories at the organization’s annual awards ceremony held in Lake Tahoe, Nev., on July 27.
FWP took first place in:
- Magazine: Montana Outdoors
- How-To/Instructional Video category, FWP took first place for “Dabblers vs. Divers,” which explains how to tell the difference between these two classifications of ducks
FWP took second place in:
- Magazine Article: Destination, Historical or Cultural category: “A Place of Prominence,” a profile of First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
- Internal Communication: FWP Language Style Guide
FWP took third place in:
Formed in 1938, the ACI is a nonprofit organization of communicators working for state, federal, and private conservation agencies and organizations.
In vying for the honors, FWP’s staff competes against states across the country.
“FWP made a strong showing competing against much larger conservation agencies in other states,” said Greg Lemon, FWP’s communication and education division administrator. “It shows the quality of the communication and education staff this department has attracted and the high caliber of work they produce to explain what FWP does and why that work is important to Montana.”
