HELENA, Mont. – U.S. Senator Steve Daines has introduced a new bill that will challenge the Biden Administration from continuing to raise gas prices throughout the state.

The “Gas Prices Relief Act” will prohibit and place new regulations on impeding energy development with the sudden influx of gasoline.

In a press release dated April 1, Sen. Daines stated, “ Montana families are paying the price at the pump–we need to stop putting roadblocks and unleash American energy.”

The national average for regular gas is up to $4.25 a gallon as the “Gas Prices Relief” act is proposing to drop the price of gas back down to $2.60 or less.

Last year, the national average of gas per gallon was at $2.85.

Gas all over the nation has risen over 66% in the last six months.

Jerry Fleming, a local in the Helena valley, discussed his grievances with the rising prices at the pump and hopes the bill is passed in the coming legislation.

“I can’t afford a haircut or a shave, it’s [gas prices] really hurting me, I am a senior citizen,” said Fleming. “I think it’s a great idea–gas prices are too high, and it just makes it tough on everybody, it’s a sad deal.”

The proposed “Gas Prices Relief Act” would go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and would stop any new rule or regulation if it prevented decreasing oil, gas and biofuels production to increase gas prices.

Currently, at Safeway gas station on N. Montana Ave, regular gas is stickered at $4.05 and Diesel is running at $5.39