HELENA, Mont. - Many people have a hard time sticking to a bedtime and not going to sleep at a reasonable hour can lead to lack of rest and health problems.

Here are some ways you can get the rest you need by getting to bed on time.

• Exercise: movement throughout the day can lead to a better sleep at night.

• Make your evening routine intentional.

• Start your nighttime routine during the day.

• Get into your pajamas before your relaxation time begins because doing so signals that sleep is not far behind. It also feels intentional and planned.

• Remember you control your time; it doesn't control you.

• Consider journaling: After a stressful or packed day we all just want to veg out. Getting in the habit of journaling every morning or afternoon can help you unpack and understand what you're trying to numb out and can help you find healthy and productive ways to cope with stress.