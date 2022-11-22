Gianforte chooses 2022 State Capitol Christmas Tree

HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte chose the 2022 State Capitol Christmas Tree at a Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) timber sale area in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
“Harvested on our public lands, this Montana tree will be proudly displayed in the state capitol for Montanans to enjoy this Christmas,” Governor Gianforte said in a release from the governor's office. “We look forward to welcoming folks in to see it.”
The tree was harvested from the Rancho Deluxe GNA timber sale in partnership with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) Pintler District, Sun Mountain Lumber, and Parke Logging, Inc.
This is the first year the state capitol tree came from a GNA timber sale, according to the governor's release.
BDNF District Ranger Cameron Raser provided the special permit for the tree picking, and Sean Steinebach, outreach forester for Sun Mountain Lumber suggested the tree to the governor.
“I was excited to help select the Christmas Tree for the Montana Governor from a GNA timber sale on the BDNF in conjunction with the Montana Department of Natural Resources,” Sean Steinebach, outreach forester for Sun Mountain Lumber, said in the release. “The effects of these timber sales for our communities and local economies is so important and impacts families throughout the year, but especially during the holidays.”
The public may get a permit to pick their tree on national forest land for $5 per tree at their local ranger district or Recreation.gov with a small processing fee for the online option. There is a three tree limit per permit holder.
