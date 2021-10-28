HELENA, Mont. - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte says President Joe Biden’s executive order which mandates COVID-19 vaccination for federal contractor and subcontractor employees is unenforceable in the state.
Guidance issued by Gianforte says the order has raised concerns and created confusion for employees in Montana regarding vaccine mandates.
According to the governor’s guidance for existing contracts, the executive order acknowledges that employers are subject to state law for existing contracts, meaning the vaccine mandate ban applies.
For new or renewed contracts, the guidance says the order unlawfully mandates employee vaccination, in violation of the vaccine mandate ban.
Healthcare facilities are allowed to implement reasonable accommodation measures for employees known or considered to be unvaccinated to protect others from communicable diseases.
The vaccine mandate ban temporarily suspends the obligation of a licensed nursing home, long-term care facility or assisted living facility to comply with the law while the compliance would result in a violation of regulations or Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
The Governor said while he encourages Montanans to consult with their healthcare provider and get vaccinated, doing so is voluntary, and nobody should face discrimination based on their vaccine status.
You can read the guidelines here for further clarification as to whom the president’s executive order applies.