Gianforte holds press call ahead of swearing-in next week

HELENA -- With one week to go until Governor-elect Gianforte is sworn into office, he held a media call today over Zoom.
The Governor-elect is still keeping his cards close to the chest ahead of next Monday’s swearing-in ceremony. He reiterated that he will wear a mask in the Capitol, and does plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when the time comes.
Gianforte also plans to live stream his inauguration ceremony next week on Facebook rather than hold a traditional in-person event. The big question facing the governor-elect in his first weeks in office will stem from how he chooses to handle the state's response to COVID-19.
"I think with freedom comes responsibility, and I trust Montanans to make the right decisions for themselves and the people around them," Gianforte said.
Gianforte says he will rely on the recommendations of his COVID-19 task force when making those decisions. While the Governor-elect has announced that Mike Foster will lead the state's Department of Agriculture, he has yet to reveal any other cabinet members at this point. He says his plan is to announce those changes as soon as next week, but may not have his cabinet finalized by then.
"I don't expect to have every single position filled on the day I am sworn in,” Gianforte said. “We'll have the vast majority of them filled, of the agency heads."
Gianforte added that for cabinet positions that he has not yet filled in by next week, he will have deputy directors in place who will be filling in as needed to run agencies on an interim basis.