Gianforte signs SB 65 into law, plans to repeal statewide mask mandate on Friday

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very low wind chills occurring with dangerously cold wind chills expected tonight. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero through the rest of this afternoon and as low as 50 below zero tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&