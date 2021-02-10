Gianforte signs SB 65 into law, plans to repeal statewide mask mandate on Friday

HELENA – On Wednesday at the Capitol, Gov. Greg Gianforte held his first public bill-signing ceremony of his term.
With the Governor signing Senate Bill 65 into law, he announced today that the statewide mask mandate would officially be repealed later this week.
"I will provide a directive on Friday morning that will allow the existing statewide mask mandate to expire," Gianforte said.
Now counties and local governments will still be able to put forth their own mask requirements, as is the case here in Lewis and Clark County, but otherwise counties can now handle COVID-19 restrictions as they choose. Gianforte offered his reasoning for why now is the right time to repeal the statewide mandate.
"We really needed to get the vaccine to the most vulnerable,” Gianforte said. “With the completion of the first clinics at all nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and the downward trend in deaths and new positive tests, these were some of the factors."
Gianforte also reiterated that this bill would protect businesses, health care providers, and places of worship from COVID-19 related lawsuits. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick carried the bill through the Senate and explained why he thinks the bill will help business owners.
"It provides liability protection to prevent frivolous lawsuits, but it also provides a defense to ensure those people who are making good-faith efforts to comply with local health guidance are protected from those lawsuits,” Fitzpatrick said. “So I think this is an important step for ending the COVID crisis and really getting Montana back on track."
While most of the state's highest populated counties will keep mask requirements in place, many less populated counties will presumably not require them going forward.
Obviously, the big question from here is whether the number of cases will go back up as a result of the mandate being pulled back, but it remains to be seen whether the statewide numbers change from the steady decline seen since December.