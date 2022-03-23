Gianforte to Kick off Second 56 County Tour as Governor

Press release from the Office of the Governor:
HELENA, Mont. – Following through on his commitment to meet with Montanans in each of the state’s 56 counties, Governor Greg Gianforte tomorrow will kick off his second annual 56 County Tour in eastern Montana.
“Meeting with and listening to Montanans is the best way I know to do the job they elected me to do,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I look forward to visiting communities across our state and hearing firsthand from folks about the successes they enjoy and the challenges they face.”
The governor will kick off the 2022 56 County Tour in Custer County tomorrow, with additional stops in Powder River and Carter counties.
In his first year in office, Gov. Gianforte logged thousands of miles on his first tour, meeting with Montanans in each of the state’s 56 counties.
Highlights from the governor’s 2021 tour included a town hall focusing on drought conditions and the modernization of the state’s outdated drought response plan in McCone County, visiting a job center in Ravalli County to discuss the importance of workforce development and trades education, and convening a roundtable of Lincoln County residents about the impact of the extended closure of the U.S.-Canadian border on their families, businesses, and community.
Information on Governor Gianforte’s 2021 56 County Tour can be found here.
