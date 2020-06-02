HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has defeated Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski to win the Republican nomination for Montana governor. The 59-year-old congressman from Bozeman will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and first-time candidate Whitney Williams. Gianforte is a former businessman who sold a start-up company to technology giant Oracle in 2011 for $1.8 billion. He lost the first time he ran for Montana governor in 2016 against incumbent Democrat Steve Bullock. Gianforte, who was ambivalent toward Trump in the 2016 campaign, has since reframed himself as a staunch ally of the president.
Tags
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Great Falls & Helena news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.