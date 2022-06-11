Police lights - Vault photo

HELENA, Mont. - A 10-year-old girl was killed when a truck swerved to avoid a collision Thursday.

Montana Highway Patrol reports that on June 9 around 4:52 pm, a Ram 1500 was westbound on Canyon Ferry Rd. when the car ahead of it slowed to turn onto Bannack Rd.

The driver of the Ram, a 56-year-old woman from East Helena swerved to the right to avoid hitting the turning car and struck a 10-year-old girl standing on the shoulder.

The girl was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

