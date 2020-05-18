Saturday May 16 around 7:30 A.M. Tristyn Gilliman and his 2 friends were driving on a dirt road trying to avoid potholes when they got into a car accident.
Montana Highway Patrol told us that the truck drove off the road and the driver, Tristyn, was ejected and it rolled over him.
Tristyn was life flighted to Great Falls where he went through a 7.5 hour back surgery.
According to Tristyn's dad, Jason Gilliam, he fractured his L2 vertebrae and during surgery they successfully fused between his L1 and L3 with rods and screws from T12 to L4.
Jason told us that surgery went well and he was moved out of the ICU yesterday.
The Capital High Wrestling, Track, and Football athlete can move both of his legs and has good strength. He has also started PT and therapy.
There is a GoFundMe page set up where you can donate to help support Tristyn and his family.
The official cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Jason wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.