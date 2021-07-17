HELENA, Mont. - A golf tournament in Helena is raising funds for Montana Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
This year marks the 6th year of the tournament, which a release says has grown in size each year and includes sponsorships from more than 100 Helena area businesses.
"Without this tournament and the generous support of so many Helena businesses, the transportation program of Montana DAV would likely not exist," said Dan McGowan who organizes the tournament each year. "We are grateful and overwhelmed to each participant, sponsor and veteran who make this program possible."
The Montana DAV is an organization that drives more than 1,000,000 miles each year to assist Montana veterans with critical care needs. Participants travel from across the nation to show their support for the program.
The tournament took place Saturday at the Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena, and it will happen again on Sunday. There are 53 hole sponsors, 55 cart sponsors and prizes that include cash payouts of $6,500.