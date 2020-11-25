Gov.-elect Gianforte holds first COVID-19 task force meeting

HELENA – Today, the minutes were released following Governor-elect Greg Gianforte's first COVID-19 task force meeting yesterday.
As Gianforte prepares to take office, his plan for containing COVID-19 is now beginning to take shape.
The first meeting was held virtually with participants from around the state directing questions to Deputy State Auditor Kris Hansen, who led the discussion, according to the meeting minutes.
Gianforte's team sent out a questionnaire to each task force member, asking for detailed answers based on their area of expertise.
"So, when you read the questions and when you respond to the questions, please take that into consideration,” Hansen said. “And drill down on the answer to the question that is the most substantive for you."
They plan to have focus group meetings next week, running from Dec. 1-9. Hansen declined to give a specific timeframe regarding the group's work and says if task force members cannot attend on a given day, they may have representatives sit in meetings in their place.
Governor-elect Gianforte made a brief statement at the end of the call, encouraging the group to put their best foot forward.
"I just want to say thank you to everybody,” Gianforte said. “I think this is a really diverse group, we are counting on you, and Montana is counting on you. Please put your energy into those responses and let's work together to get a plan that works for the various aspects of our communities across the state."
While no policy decisions were made in yesterday's meeting, one question remains: when the time comes, how much input will the public have on these decisions?