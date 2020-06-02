HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock announced he approves of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, supporting a lower federal court decision the Montana 2015 DISCLOSE Act is constitutional.
A release from Gov. Bullock says the U.S. Supreme Court chose not to review the opposition to the DISCLOSE Act, National Association for Gun Rights, Inc. v. Mangan.
“Time and again, dark money groups have tried to attack Montana’s campaign finance laws—because those laws work,” Gov. Bullock said in the release. “I’m pleased by the Supreme Court’s decision and will keep fighting to ensure that our elections belong to the people, not special interests.”
According to Gov. Bullock, this decision marks the most recent in a string of cases disputing the DISCLOSE Act, which is the state's campaign finance disclosure law.
"The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the DISCLOSE Act in 2019," the release says, "which set a national standard for campaign finance by looking past an organization’s tax status to require the disclosure of funds spent influencing elections and marks one of the most transparent campaign finance laws in the nation. Governor Bullock worked with Republicans and Democrats to pass the DISCLOSE Act in 2015."