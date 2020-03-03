Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH OCCURRING. HIGHER WIND GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH-CENTRAL AND WEST-CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...BLOWING DUST COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IN ADDITION TO THE STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY DURING THE AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY WILL RESULT IN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER IN GRASSLAND AREAS WHERE SNOW COVER IS ABSENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&