HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of fire emergency through executive order Thursday night due to severe wildfires around Montana.
A release from the Governor's Office says multiple factors are contributing to the severe fire conditions such as higher than normal temperatures, unforeseeable winds and low humidity.
According to the Governor's Office, theses medium to high drought conditions are continuing in the central and eastern regions of the state. These hot and dry conditions are forecasted to last through mid-September.
The Governor's Office says 17 new fires sparked more than 100,000-acres Wednesday.
“Local, state, and federal partners, and the brave men and women on the front lines are working together to take on this fire season and we are prepared to use every resource available to protect Montana lives and property,” Governor Bullock said in a release from the Governor's Office. “At the same time, I know that Montanans will continue to take this seriously and stay safe, stay informed, and continue to support our firefighters and our communities impacted by fires.”
The executive order gives the governor more flexibility in utilizing resources and the Montana National Guard to battle these fires, also spending money to meet contingencies and necessities that may occur, the Governor's Office says.
This also allows pausing hours of service rules for commercial vehicle drivers "while providing support to fire suppression activities and temporary fuel permits normally required for vehicles providing supplies to help support response to the emergency," the governor's release states.
The order also pauses the brand inspection permit payment requirement and the brand inspection requirement before removing -- also allowing the Montana Department of Livestock to approve transportation permits over the phone during an emergency.