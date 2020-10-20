HELENA - Tuesday, Gov. Steve Bullock held a press conference discussing updates on Montana's COVID-19 vaccine status, unemployment insurance benefits, the CARES Act and a perspective from Montana healthcare worker on the frontlines.
Gov. Bullock says there is a lot of uncertainties surrounding when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Montana.
"This is just the first step in what will be an ongoing process as we work closely with local public health and healthcare facilities to effectively distribute and dispense a vaccine."
Gov. Bullock says the state is working to put together a vaccine coordination team of experts from around the state to help the Department of Public Health and Human Services get a vaccine up and running.
Gov. Bullock says until Montana has a COVID-19 vaccine readily available, we must pay our attention to the current issues surrounding the virus.
With unemployment insurance (UI) benefits, Gov. Bullock says this is one of the state's strongest tools keeping the economy going, such as helping those pay for rent, mortgage, heating bills and food amid COVID-19.
Furthermore, Gov. Bullock stated the UI has stabilized local economies in Montana by continuing consumer spending, thus keeping small businesses open and preventing unemployment.
According to Gov. Bullock, more than 100,000 Montana residents have received a total of $1 billion in UI benefits from the Montana Department of Labor and Industries since the pandemic started.
"For every dollar distributed in unemployment benefits there's a $1.90 economic output," Gov. Bullock stated.
In September, Montana experienced a 5.3 percent unemployment rate from the August unemployment rate at 5.6 percent. The current unemployment rate is less than the United States' average of 7.9 percent, according to Bullock.
A release from the Governor's Office says economists estimate a regular rate somewhere between 4 to 5 percent.
"In September, total employment posted strong employment gains of 4,250 over the month. Total employment includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers. Total employment has regained over 48,000 jobs since the April recession low. Payroll employment also posted gains of 3,100 jobs over the month, with retail and leisure activities, which saw some of the most significant impacts from the pandemic, posting the largest gains and adding 1,200 jobs each. Payroll employment has increased by 42,600 jobs since April," the Governor's release states.
Gov. Bullock says he pledged $200 million in COVID-19 relief funds to refill Montana's UI benefits a couple weeks ago. According to Bullock, this helped small businesses dodged paying rate increases of 85 percent in 2021.
"When Congress didn't act after the $600 a week in extra benefits expired, the state coronavirus relief funds to ensure that Montanans got the full $400 a week when the lost wages assistance program was available for that duration."
Gov. Bullock says aside from focusing on UI benefits, one of the state's main focus has been allocation of the CARES Act to keep families, businesses and nonprofits going.
The CARES Act has designed 32 different relief programs in the state, including assistance for mortgage, businesses and more. Gov. Bullock says Montana is on track towards long-term restoration and expansion of economic increase, according to economic statistics.
In addition, Gov. Bullock invited registered ER nurse Charlotte Skinner to represent other healthcare workers also battling the frontlines of COVID-19, and direct the public on how they can help ease the intensities healthcare workers are facing.
"First, let me begin by say the past eight months or so have been really stressful, challenging and full of day-to-day uncertainty," Skinner said. "This is how we all feel, but as healthcare workers whose responsibility is the lives of our family, friends and neighbors, this burden has felt huge."
Skinner explains the regular tasks of healthcare workers have been intensifying since the start of the pandemic from CPR, to "head-to-toe" personal protective equipment to learning new ways, to connecting patients to ventilators, to explaining to family members they cannot see their loved ones.
Skinner further explained as healthcare workers who carry their own political beliefs and come from various backgrounds, they have always managed find common ground when it comes to treating patients.
"That common ground is called science, evidence-based practice and a patient-first mentality," Skinner said.
"I have never and I will never run into the room of a patient in distress and ask them how they vote. Instead, I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my healthcare team and we work tirelessly to save lives. People in healthcare don't discriminate and neither does this virus."
Skinner asks the public to end separating each other from pro-mask wears and anti-mask wearers, but rather support healthcare workers on the common ground of science, stating wearing a mask is effective in managing the virus.
"Our hospitals are reaching a breaking point," Skinner said. "We are on the brink of seeing a surge capacity like we have never seen before."
Skinner explains following social distancing, public health guidelines, washing hands can prevent a breaking point from occurring.
"So please, we are asking, stand with us and stand against this virus."