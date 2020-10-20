Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 5 TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN