Gov. Bullock releases op-ed 'The Humbling Privilege Serving as Montana's Governor'

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph occurring. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Toole, Liberty, Cascade, Chouteau and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information, forecasts, and warnings. Use caution if you must drive. && mpj