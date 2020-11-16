Gov. Bullock releases proposed budget

HELENA -- Today, Gov. Steve Bullock unveiled his proposed budget for the next two years. He's focusing on increasing funds to help with containing the coronavirus, as well as education and infrastructure.
But with Bullock soon leaving office, that budget is expected to change under Governor-elect Gianforte and a Republican-led legislature.Bullock says he hasn't spoken with him at this point.
"I haven't spoken to the Governor-elect about what his proposals might be,” Bullock said. “What we do is we propose a budget...Again on this one the way that we've done it is we've structured it so it doesn't require any increase in tax revenues."
Bullock also outlined what the incoming administration would have to do if they want to make changes to the proposed budget...
"If any of those decisions are made, that's out of ideology,” Bullock said. “But then he and the administration will have until, what the first week in January, until Jan. 7th to make any changes to that budget that they'll introduce to the next legislature."
Bullock's proposed budget also seeks to maintain enough funds to allow for wildfire assistance. Once the new budget gets approved by the state legislature and governor... It will be in place until June 2023.