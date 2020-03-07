HELENA- Major League Baseball (MLB) has discussed visiting Montana in the near future according to a release from Governor Steve Bullock’s office, and Bullock and Senator Jon Tester sent a letter welcoming MLB to Montana to discuss concerns with the proposal to undermine Minor League Baseball.
“We believe it is critically important for Major League Baseball (MLB) to see firsthand how dedicated folks in Great Falls, Billings, and Missoula are to supporting MiLB, and how important MiLB is to these communities and the future prosperity of MLB,” the letter reads.
The letter goes on to say Montana does not have a major league team, and that the state doesn’t even border a state with a major league team and that is one reason Montana communities value MiLB.
Bullock sent a letter to Commissioner Manfred urging MLB to reconsider decreasing MiLB in Montana according to the release.
Tester also told Commissioner Manfred, “now is not the time for MLB to reduce its role in baseball in rural America,” in a letter he sent opposing the MLB’s plans to cut ties with dozens of MiLB teams, including Pioneer League baseball clubs in Billings, Great Falls, and Missoula.