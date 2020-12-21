Gov. Bullock sued over mask mandate

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches for pass level and below, with higher amounts possible above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Jefferson. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&