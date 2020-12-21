Gov. Bullock sued over mask mandate

HELENA – A group that says the statewide mask mandate “conscripted private businesses and people to serve as state mask-police” is taking Gov. Steve Bullock and DPHHS to court.
According to a complaint filed in Lewis and Clark district court, the group Stand Up Montana is seeking an injunction against the Governor's mask mandate and November directive.
Attorney Quentin Rhoades of Missoula filed the lawsuit. He alleges that any COVID-19 restrictions put in place since April should be void, and that Bullock's emergency powers violated those allowed under law by the Montana Constitution.
Anthony Johnstone is a legal professor at the University of Montana. When asked about how similar cases have fared...the answer is not very well.
"The rare circumstances in which they have succeeded have been where the governor's delegated authority from the legislature in an emergency has been more limited than it appears to be in Montana," Johnstone said.
Johnstone also says it is rare for judges to second-guess public health experts, and that county health officers still have the independent authority to implement COVID-19 restrictions, but are not named in this lawsuit. However, this type of lawsuit is unique to what district courts have seen so far.
"Most lawsuits that are framed this way, which is framed both as a challenge to the governor's powers, and an assertion of individual rights,” Johnstone said. “There have been lots of lawsuits like that...not in Montana yet, but around the country, and most of them have failed."
This is not the first time Bullock has been taken to court regarding his COVID-19 directives. A bowling alley in Missoula and a group from Flathead County have challenged the governor, but both cases were either dismissed or withdrawn.
Bullock was sued in his official capacity as Governor, meaning the lawsuit will continue against the Governor's office even after Gov.-elect Gianforte takes his place next month.
At this time, the Governor has yet to comment on the lawsuit. A voicemail and trip to his office went unanswered. As soon as he responds, this story will be updated.