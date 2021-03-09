Gov. Gianforte addresses treatment court graduates

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte addressed two graduates of the First Judicial District Treatment Court at a graduation ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
“As you know better than anyone, this milestone isn’t the end of the road, but the beginning of your journey to living clean, healthy lives,” Gov. Gianforte said to the graduates. “As you move forward from today’s graduation, know that you have someone in the Governor’s Office rooting for you.”
Treatment courts help non-violent offenders rebuild their lives through treatment, recovery, counseling, education and job placement services, costing a fraction of incarceration. Three years after completing treatment court programs, 70% of graduates are clean and holding a job.
“Both of you reaffirm to me that we must focus on prevention and on promoting treatment and recovery for non-violent addicts, because you’re not alone. The Department of Public Health and Human Services estimates that about 64,000 Montanans have a substance abuse disorder,” Gov. Gianforte continued.