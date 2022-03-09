HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced Montana will not participate in President Joe Biden’s “30 By 30” initiative to conserve 30 percent of America’s lands and waters by 2030.
“The Department of the Interior's noticed request for information (Notice), as well as the ‘30 By 30’ initiative itself, is long on philosophy and short on detail,” Gov. Gianforte said.
In a letter to Dr. Eric Werwa with the Department of the Interior (DOI), Governor Greg Gianforte cited the following four reasons why Montana will not participate in the effort:
- The actions contemplated by the DOI lack requisite authority
- Even if the DOI had authority to undertake the actions set forth in E.O. 14008, those actions are inefficient and will cause significant harm to Montana and its private land owners
- Issuing ambiguous questions for comment does not constitute the public notice required for federal action.
- It is unclear how the DOI plans to fund the Atlas or any other associated efforts
“At a time when inflation is at a 40-year high and soaring, it is irresponsible to commit funds to advance inefficient and wasteful efforts, especially when the identified goals are already successfully met by the states and other stakeholders,” the Governor said.
You can read the governor’s full letter here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.