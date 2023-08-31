HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte has declared the month of September as "Bear Aware" Month in Montana.

The declaration was made in collaboration with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The following is the governor's proclamation:

WHEREAS, grizzly bears are the state mammal of Montana and an iconic American species; and

WHEREAS, grizzly bear recovery in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems is a major conservation success story; and

WHEREAS, grizzly bears have reached recovery levels in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems and their population is expanding in both number and distribution; and

WHEREAS, avoiding conflicts with grizzly bears is a vital part of managing bears now and into the future in Montana; and

WHEREAS, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, federal agencies, tribal governments, and partners in the conservation and agriculture community work together to help communities and landowners avoid bear conflicts and manage conflicts where they occur; and

WHEREAS, promoting bear awareness to minimize conflicts with grizzly bears through education and outreach is a community effort;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana, do hereby proclaim September 2023 BEAR AWARE MONTH in Montana to encourage Montanans and visitors to live and recreate safely in bear country.

Tips on living and recreating safely in bear country may be found at fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware.