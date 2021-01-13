Gov. Gianforte implementing new COVID-19 directive

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph occurring. * WHERE...Meagher, Gallatin, Jefferson, Broadwater, Beaverhead, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark and Madison. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could still blow down trees and power lines, possibly causing further power outages. Travel will also still be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will also continue to reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&