HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte and his staff donated new sports equipment to kids and staff at the Intermountain Children's Home.
“Each Christmas across Montana, community groups, churches, schools, and offices come together and give back to neighbors in need,” Gov. Gianforte said. “We saw a need right here in Helena, and our office was proud to contribute some new sports equipment to the children and staff at the Intermountain Children’s Home.”
A release from the governor's office says Gov. Gianforte has highlighted the work of a dozen organizations serving Montanans in need as part of his 12 Days of Giving campaign. This donation marks the final 12th day.
Intermountain Children’s Home is a nonprofit organization based in Helena, dedicated to providing hope and healing to children, youth and families in need of improved mental and behavioral health.
