Gov. Gianforte provides COVID-19 vaccine distribution update

HELENA -- Governor Greg Gianforte says the state is now cleared to redirect unused COVID-19 vaccine doses to vulnerable Montanans.
The biggest takeaway from today's press conference is that Gianforte has received federal approval to distribute just over 19,000 Pfizer vaccine doses. Those doses were originally provided for long-term care facilities, but can now go towards Montanans eligible to get the vaccine in phase 1B.
Gianforte says that CVS and Walgreens have held vaccination clinics in all but one long-term care facility across the state. According to a press release, Gianforte says nearly 10,000 more Montanans can get vaccinated as a result of these additional doses. The Governor also says he has been in contact with the White House when it comes to the state getting more doses each week.
“While i recognize that demand exceeds supply across the country, Montana has proven our effectiveness in getting shots into arms,” Gianforte said. “And the number of doses we receive from the federal government should reflect that. I'll continue working to have the federal government send us more doses."
In addition, at today's press conference, Gen. Matt Quinn says he is not aware of any vaccine doses going to waste as of now, saying 82 percent of the vaccines Montana has received have gotten into arms. The other 18 percent of doses are either in the process of being administered or in the process of still waiting to be received.
"So, these were sitting at the federal level, that's why we went to the CDC and said we would like those redirected to Montana,” Quinn said. “And then we can direct those out into the communities across Montana."
I also asked Gianforte earlier what type of feedback and sharing of best practices that he has received from other governors.
"I rely on the relationships I have with governors around the state...this is one of the benefits of this, the sharing,” Gianforte said. “We're not in competition with each other, if somebody comes up with a good idea, we're happy to share it. And, if it's good for Montana, we'll implement it."
As of today, Montana has fully vaccinated just over 27,000 people and administered over 110,000 doses in total.