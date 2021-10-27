Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Halloween decorations could become damaged or blow away if not properly secured. Areas of blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive, especially in areas of blowing dust. &&