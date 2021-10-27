HELENA, Mont. - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte asked President Joe Biden again to halt Afghan resettlements in the state until the refugee vetting system is reformed.
Gianforte’s request cites an Afghan humanitarian evacuee who recently was charged with felony rape in Missoula.
“I write today with grave concerns about your administration’s vetting system for Afghans being relocated to the United States,” the letter reads. “Tragic events over the last few weeks, including one in Montana, have brought to the front issues with your vetting system. The system requires a careful, immediate reevaluation.”
The letter requests responses from Pres. Biden:
- Explain how the federal government vetted the Afghan national now charged with felony rape in Missoula, Montana, and what was missed during the process;
- Detail reforms that will be made to the Biden administration’s refugee vetting system to ensure that future Afghans placed in Montana are properly and fully vetted; and
- Commit that the federal government will assume all costs associated with the accused individual’s prosecution, incarceration, and potential deportation.