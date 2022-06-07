Gov. Gianforte Revisits Denton, Pledges Ongoing Support

Press release from the Office of the Governor:

DENTON, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte this afternoon held a community forum in Denton to connect with residents and receive an update on rebuilding efforts.

“We all saw the resilience of the Denton community in the wake of the West Wind Fire, and it remains true today. Denton is rebuilding, and Montana stands with them as they do,” Gov. Gianforte said.

Since December, the state has worked closely with residents and stakeholders to assist in rebuilding efforts.

“Many in the community have stepped up to rebuild Denton and restore the livelihoods of their neighbors. I was glad to be on the ground today to thank them,” the governor said.

Speaking to the resilience of the Denton community, resident Renita Johnston said, “After the fire, everybody pulled together. We just jumped right in and started helping each other, even those like myself who haven’t been here very long. This is really a nice little community – we work together really hard.”

Heather Devries touched on the state’s support to the Denton community.

“It was a huge encouragement to…have him and Susan here immediately after the fire. And the contact they’ve kept. The governor has called me in the middle of a Monday afternoon to ask how things are going, and ask direct questions about things that directly impact the community,” Devries said. “It’s easy to see his desire to see success in the rebuild.”

The Gianforte administration will continue to work closely with community members and stakeholders on rebuilding efforts.