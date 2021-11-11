HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte has launched the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation and is seeking nominations for the award.
The award recognizes outstanding Montana veterans who have selflessly served our community in uniform and made a positive impact in their community.
The deadline for nominating an outstanding Montana veteran is Dec. 31. Recipients of the Montana Governor's veteran commendation will be announced and honored in the new year.
To find out how to nominate, click here.