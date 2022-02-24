HELENA, Mont. - After Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines shared their statements on the invasion.
Governor Greg Gianforte sent the following statement:
“Putin’s unprovoked invasion of the sovereign, democratic Ukraine is an egregious act of war. Montana stands with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and continues to pray for their safety. The United States and our democratic allies should respond immediately with sweeping, strict, comprehensive sanctions against Russia.”
Senator Jon Tester sent the following statement:
“Vladimir Putin single-handedly started an unprovoked war that makes the world less safe. I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and with every freedom-loving democracy in condemning Russia’s illegal military actions. The United States will continue to support the security and stability of our NATO and European allies in the face of these acts of war.”
Senator Steve Daines sent the following statement:
“I’m praying for the people of Ukraine and condemn Putin’s outrageous attack on their sovereignty and independence. Putin is a thug, and he has been empowered and emboldened by Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and his approval of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline while killing America’s Keystone XL pipeline,” Daines said. “The skyrocketing price of oil and resulting inflation are stark reminders of the importance of increasing, not decreasing, made in America energy. I do not support sending American troops to Ukraine.”
