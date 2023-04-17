HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte sent Senate Bill 99, which would ban certain medical and surgical treatments to treat minors with gender dysphoria, back to the legislature with recommendations for amendment.
Gianforte said he believes SB 99 is incomplete and does not contemplate treatment for those born with a “medically verifiable disorder of sex development.”
He also said the bill is unclear about public funding restrictions.
“The amendments I offer recognize that biological or genetic conditions, including but not limited to the circumstances of menopause, being intersex, or a cancer diagnosis requiring surgical removal of the reproductive organs, do not preclude an individual from still meeting the definition of ‘male’ or ‘female,’” the governor said. “Finally, the amendments I offer also ensure that the scope of public funding restrictions matches the prohibitions on not just ‘procedures,’ but on all medical treatments identified in Senate Bill 99. This ensures that the exceptions on the prohibitions apply with equal force to public funding and removes vagueness from the law as to its meaning and scope.”
You can read the suggested amendments from the governor here, or read the letter the governor sent to accompany them here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.