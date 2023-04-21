HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed 132 bills Friday and sent three back to the legislature for recommendations for amendment.
Bills sent back included HB 458 - Generally revise regulations governing the eligibility of career coaches, HB 596 - Revise elk hunting access agreement licenses and HB 635 - Revise laws related to nonresident hunting and fishing.
The governor suggested improvements to prevent an increase in regulations that will “saddle school districts” in regards to House Bill 458.
According to the Governor, HB 458 requires the Office of Public Instruction to certify career coaches, which reportedly does not exist under current law.
“A new state certification requirement will create red tape and hurdles for districts seeking to hire career coaches. The amendment I offer proposes striking references to certification while maintaining the overall substance and intent of the bill,” Greg wrote in an amendatory veto letter.
For House Bill 596, the Governor recommended an amendment that restores the existing requirement that licenses and permits may only be used by the landowner or designee for hunting conducted on property that is being opened to public access.
Gianforte said the amendment “helps ensure the viability of elk hunting access agreements, maintains the parity we currently enjoy, and continues the improvements we have made for public elk hunting opportunities that Montanans expect and rely on.”
On the final bill, House Bill 635, the governor offered an amendment to get rid of the need for an assessment of graduated acres and licenses, and establish a maximum threshold of three licenses for any landowner owning at least 2,500 acres.
The following bills were signed by Governor Gianforte Friday:
SB 1 - Align payment schedule of school block grants
SB 5 - Remove requirement for a county to publish public notice in an adjacent county
SB 13 - Revise DUI laws related to admissible tests for presence of drugs
SB 21 - Revise laws related to alcohol fingerprint requirements
SB 36 - Eliminate certain DPHHS statutorily required reports
SB 39 - Revise permitting for incinerators
SB 43 - Revise notice for certain timber sales
SB 48 - Repeal detachable metal beverage container opener laws
SB 57 - Allow department of transportation to use alternative project delivery methods
SB 67 - Generally revise scheduling of dangerous drugs
SB 69 - Clarify school transportation laws related to passenger vehicles
SB 98 - Revise the jurisdiction area of municipal health boards
SB 111 - Establish the Jacob Allmendinger memorial highway
SB 120 - Establish the Chief Earl Old Person memorial highway
HB 18 - Establish missing persons response team training grant program
HB 25 - Repeal gray water property abatement
HB 26 - Generally revise highway use laws
HB 27 - Providing notice of nonstandard penalties for certain traffic violations
HB 34 - Exempt certain DNRC grants from MEPA
HB 38 - Generally revise theft laws to enumerate theft of a light vehicle
HB 42 - Revise laws related to FWP employee firearm use
HB 49 - Revising alcoholic beverage laws relating to wholesalers and distributors
HB 52 - Revising common carrier regulation
HB 53 - Revise fund transfer dates for DNRC accounts
HB 60 - An act providing for an annual fee on electric vehicles registered in the state
HB 66 - Revise penalties and interest for livestock per capita fee
HB 74 - Eliminate requirement to release pheasants from Upland Game Bird Program
HB 75 - Revise reporting requirements for fuel tax refunds
HB 76 - Generally revise transportation laws
HB 79 - Create sexual assault response network program and committee
HB 80 - Adopt most recent federal military codes and regulations
HB 81 - Create new state veterans' cemetery
HB 84 - Revise laws related to treatment of garbage fed to swine
HB 88 - Revise third-party permission at state superfund sites
HB 89 - Revise laws related to Montana national guard life insurance and court martials
HB 96 - Include agency liquor stores in the Department of Revenue's premises review
HB 100 - Require livestock containment for required animal disease testing
HB 102 - Revise laws related to accrediting agencies for health care facilities
HB 104 - Revise aerial hunting requirements
HB 105 - Revise railroad protective device funding
HB 106 - Revise laws related to federal mitigation funding
HB 109 - Code commissioner bill
HB 112 - Generally revise human trafficking laws
HB 116 - Strengthen qualified provider pool statute for children's mental health services
HB 117 - Generally revise working retiree laws under TRS
HB 122 - Revise solicitation requirements for water projects
HB 125 - Revise public hearing process for Montana facility finance authority
HB 127 - Creating a combined beer and table wine distributor license
HB 129 - Revise fees for special mobile equipment
HB 131 - Remove 24 hour wait requirement for wolf license
HB 132 - Modify timing of legislative audits
HB 134 - Revise laws related to the armory account
HB 143 - Revise laws related to the tourism advisory council
HB 144 - Generally revise laws related to competitive bidding requirements
HB 146 - Create landowner preference to hunt deer and antelope
HB 148 - Revise information technology board membership
HB 151 - Generally revise building construction procurement laws
HB 155 - Generally revise laws related to alcohol licenses
HB 156 - Generally revise laws enforced by the State Auditor
HB 158 - Revise custom exempt facilities as required by the Federal Meat Inspection Act
HB 159 - Repeal Livestock Crimestoppers Act
HB 171 - Revise education laws related to residential treatment facilities
HB 172 - Revise laws related to post-election audits
HB 173 - Revise laws related to security of vote tabulating machines
HB 176 - Revising county utility permitting laws
HB 181 - Revise laws related to the superintendent of public instruction
HB 187 - Establish that child care is a residential use of property
HB 199 - Generally revise office of economic development
HB 200 - Revise the Montana Safe Haven Newborn Protection Act
HB 211 - Revise the local subdivision review process
HB 213 - Provide certificate of nonviable birth
HB 224 - Revise vehicle registration law regarding military personnel
HB 227 - Revise laws related to contributions from parents/guardians
HB 228 - Generally revise public investment laws
HB 232 - Allow DOA to enter into leases for consolidation purposes without LRBP approval
HB 236 - Generally revise public safety agency and public safety answering point laws
HB 239 - Revise who may serve as a judge pro tempore in justice's courts
HB 240 - Revise outdated reference for family education savings program laws
HB 246 - Allow for the zoning of tiny dwelling units
HB 254 - Revise alcohol laws relating to curbside pickup
HB 263 - Revise insurance coverage for prescription eyedrop refills
HB 264 - Establish decennial veterans' long term care needs study
HB 266 - Eliminate the advisory council on concealed weapon permits
HB 273 - Generally revise laws relating to the director of the state lottery
HB 281 - Revise the burial preservation board member terms
HB 286 - Allow use of HEART funds for youth suicide prevention efforts
HB 290 - Revise laws related to membership of wetlands protection advisory council
HB 291 - Revise local government investment laws
HB 292 - Make board of public accountants enterprise fund permanent
HB 295 - Revise nepotism laws relating to small communities
HB 299 - Revise resolution and ordinance requirements re: land use regulation enforcement
HB 310 - Require report on the use of HEART funds
HB 311 - Establish a chemical dependency treatment voucher program
HB 313 - Provide for independent practice of physician assistants
HB 316 - Generally revise laws related to advisory councils
HB 320 - Generally revise motor vehicle laws
HB 326 - Revise laws relating to the appointment of the judicial standards commission
HB 336 - Provide licensure exemptions for military family child care providers
HB 342 - Allow certain emergency agencies copies of reports
HB 343 - Generally revise library geospatial and natural resource information laws
HB 347 - Define administrative deficiencies for certain mining operations
HB 353 - Revise barber and cosmetology occupational licensing laws
HB 356 - Establish firearms industry nondiscrimination
HB 388 - Increase penalty for uninspected livestock
HB 399 - Revise certain reporting requirements related to child sexual abuse
HB 401 - Revise trash tie down laws
HB 417 - Require consent for sensitive health exams
HB 418 - Revise limitations on irrigable acreage
HB 425 - Generally revising laws rel. to restitution payments under the Youth Court Act
HB 426 - Revising laws relating to inmates approaching parole eligibility or discharge
HB 459 - Revise filing deadline for intangible land value property tax exemption
HB 497 - Require property tax bill to include comparison with prior year
HB 505 - Revise funeral insurance laws to increase maximum initial policy limit
HB 510- Revise certification timeline laws for city candidates
HB 518 - Authorize standing for legislature to bring lawsuit
HB 525 - Enhance penalties for certain sexual crimes
HB 531 - Establish annual combined meeting of the board of education
HB 536 - Revise laws related to write-in candidates
HB 555 - Revise laws related to counsel for children in abuse and neglect cases
HB 560 - Revise laws related to adoption
HB 579 - Revise distillery laws relating to manufacturing premises and buildings
HB 584 - Revise government lawsuit laws relating to firearms and ammunition
HB 585 - Creating a memorial honoring organ donors on the capitol complex
HB 593 - Revise FWP laws related to publishing the number of nonresident licenses
HB 639 - Establish reduction of recidivism as purpose of department of corrections
HB 663 - Establish a Montana veterans hall of fame
HB 665 - Revise laws related to insurance coverage of breast examinations
HB 710 - Revise pharmacist laws relating to immunization
HB 767 - Provide board review of brands
HB 777 - Adopt the interstate counseling compact
HB 795 - Exempt Commerce, Coal Boards grants from MEPA
