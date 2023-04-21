Governor Greg Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed 132 bills Friday and sent three back to the legislature for recommendations for amendment.

Bills sent back included HB 458 - Generally revise regulations governing the eligibility of career coaches, HB 596 -  Revise elk hunting access agreement licenses and HB 635 - Revise laws related to nonresident hunting and fishing.

The governor suggested improvements to prevent an increase in regulations that will “saddle school districts” in regards to House Bill 458.

According to the Governor, HB 458 requires the Office of Public Instruction to certify career coaches, which reportedly does not exist under current law.

“A new state certification requirement will create red tape and hurdles for districts seeking to hire career coaches. The amendment I offer proposes striking references to certification while maintaining the overall substance and intent of the bill,” Greg wrote in an amendatory veto letter.

For House Bill 596, the Governor recommended an amendment that restores the existing requirement that licenses and permits may only be used by the landowner or designee for hunting conducted on property that is being opened to public access.

Gianforte said the amendment “helps ensure the viability of elk hunting access agreements, maintains the parity we currently enjoy, and continues the improvements we have made for public elk hunting opportunities that Montanans expect and rely on.”

On the final bill, House Bill 635, the governor offered an amendment to get rid of the need for an assessment of graduated acres and licenses, and establish a maximum threshold of three licenses for any landowner owning at least 2,500 acres.

The following bills were signed by Governor Gianforte Friday:

SB 1 - Align payment schedule of school block grants

SB 5 - Remove requirement for a county to publish public notice in an adjacent county

SB 13 - Revise DUI laws related to admissible tests for presence of drugs

SB 21 - Revise laws related to alcohol fingerprint requirements

SB 36 - Eliminate certain DPHHS statutorily required reports

SB 39 - Revise permitting for incinerators

SB 43 - Revise notice for certain timber sales

SB 48 - Repeal detachable metal beverage container opener laws

SB 57 - Allow department of transportation to use alternative project delivery methods

SB 67 - Generally revise scheduling of dangerous drugs

SB 69 -  Clarify school transportation laws related to passenger vehicles

SB 98 -  Revise the jurisdiction area of municipal health boards

SB 111 -  Establish the Jacob Allmendinger memorial highway

SB 120 - Establish the Chief Earl Old Person memorial highway

HB 18 - Establish missing persons response team training grant program

HB 25 - Repeal gray water property abatement

HB 26 - Generally revise highway use laws

HB 27 - Providing notice of nonstandard penalties for certain traffic violations

HB 34 - Exempt certain DNRC grants from MEPA

HB 38 - Generally revise theft laws to enumerate theft of a light vehicle

HB 42 - Revise laws related to FWP employee firearm use

HB 49 - Revising alcoholic beverage laws relating to wholesalers and distributors

HB 52 -  Revising common carrier regulation

HB 53 - Revise fund transfer dates for DNRC accounts

HB 60 - An act providing for an annual fee on electric vehicles registered in the state

HB 66 - Revise penalties and interest for livestock per capita fee

HB 74 - Eliminate requirement to release pheasants from Upland Game Bird Program

HB 75 - Revise reporting requirements for fuel tax refunds

HB 76 - Generally revise transportation laws

HB 79 - Create sexual assault response network program and committee

HB 80 -  Adopt most recent federal military codes and regulations

HB 81 - Create new state veterans' cemetery

HB 84 - Revise laws related to treatment of garbage fed to swine

HB 88 - Revise third-party permission at state superfund sites

HB 89 - Revise laws related to Montana national guard life insurance and court martials

HB 96 - Include agency liquor stores in the Department of Revenue's premises review

HB 100 - Require livestock containment for required animal disease testing

HB 102 - Revise laws related to accrediting agencies for health care facilities

HB 104 - Revise aerial hunting requirements

HB 105 - Revise railroad protective device funding

HB 106 - Revise laws related to federal mitigation funding

HB 109 - Code commissioner bill

HB 112 - Generally revise human trafficking laws

HB 116 - Strengthen qualified provider pool statute for children's mental health services

HB 117 - Generally revise working retiree laws under TRS

HB 122 - Revise solicitation requirements for water projects

HB 125 - Revise public hearing process for Montana facility finance authority

HB 127 - Creating a combined beer and table wine distributor license

HB 129 - Revise fees for special mobile equipment

HB 131 - Remove 24 hour wait requirement for wolf license

HB 132 - Modify timing of legislative audits

HB 134 - Revise laws related to the armory account

HB 143 - Revise laws related to the tourism advisory council

HB 144 - Generally revise laws related to competitive bidding requirements

HB 146 - Create landowner preference to hunt deer and antelope

HB 148 - Revise information technology board membership

HB 151 - Generally revise building construction procurement laws

HB 155 - Generally revise laws related to alcohol licenses

HB 156 - Generally revise laws enforced by the State Auditor

HB 158 - Revise custom exempt facilities as required by the Federal Meat Inspection Act

HB 159 - Repeal Livestock Crimestoppers Act

HB 171 - Revise education laws related to residential treatment facilities

HB 172 - Revise laws related to post-election audits

HB 173 - Revise laws related to security of vote tabulating machines

HB 176 - Revising county utility permitting laws

HB 181 - Revise laws related to the superintendent of public instruction

HB 187 - Establish that child care is a residential use of property

HB 199 - Generally revise office of economic development

HB 200 - Revise the Montana Safe Haven Newborn Protection Act

HB 211 - Revise the local subdivision review process

HB 213 - Provide certificate of nonviable birth

HB 224 - Revise vehicle registration law regarding military personnel

HB 227 - Revise laws related to contributions from parents/guardians

HB 228 - Generally revise public investment laws

HB 232 - Allow DOA to enter into leases for consolidation purposes without LRBP approval

HB 236 - Generally revise public safety agency and public safety answering point laws

HB 239 - Revise who may serve as a judge pro tempore in justice's courts

HB 240 - Revise outdated reference for family education savings program laws

HB 246 - Allow for the zoning of tiny dwelling units

HB 254 - Revise alcohol laws relating to curbside pickup

HB 263 - Revise insurance coverage for prescription eyedrop refills

HB 264 - Establish decennial veterans' long term care needs study

HB 266 -  Eliminate the advisory council on concealed weapon permits

HB 273 - Generally revise laws relating to the director of the state lottery

HB 281 - Revise the burial preservation board member terms

HB 286 - Allow use of HEART funds for youth suicide prevention efforts

HB 290 - Revise laws related to membership of wetlands protection advisory council

HB 291 - Revise local government investment laws

HB 292 - Make board of public accountants enterprise fund permanent

HB 295 - Revise nepotism laws relating to small communities

HB 299 - Revise resolution and ordinance requirements re: land use regulation enforcement

HB 310 - Require report on the use of HEART funds

HB 311 - Establish a chemical dependency treatment voucher program

HB 313 - Provide for independent practice of physician assistants

HB 316 - Generally revise laws related to advisory councils

HB 320 - Generally revise motor vehicle laws

HB 326 - Revise laws relating to the appointment of the judicial standards commission

HB 336 - Provide licensure exemptions for military family child care providers

HB 342 - Allow certain emergency agencies copies of reports

HB 343 - Generally revise library geospatial and natural resource information laws

HB 347 - Define administrative deficiencies for certain mining operations

HB 353 - Revise barber and cosmetology occupational licensing laws

HB 356 - Establish firearms industry nondiscrimination

HB 388 - Increase penalty for uninspected livestock

HB 399 - Revise certain reporting requirements related to child sexual abuse

HB 401 - Revise trash tie down laws

HB 417 - Require consent for sensitive health exams

HB 418 - Revise limitations on irrigable acreage

HB 425 - Generally revising laws rel. to restitution payments under the Youth Court Act

HB 426 - Revising laws relating to inmates approaching parole eligibility or discharge

HB 459 - Revise filing deadline for intangible land value property tax exemption

HB 497 - Require property tax bill to include comparison with prior year

HB 505 - Revise funeral insurance laws to increase maximum initial policy limit

HB 510- Revise certification timeline laws for city candidates

HB 518 - Authorize standing for legislature to bring lawsuit

HB 525 - Enhance penalties for certain sexual crimes

HB 531 - Establish annual combined meeting of the board of education

HB 536 - Revise laws related to write-in candidates

HB 555 - Revise laws related to counsel for children in abuse and neglect cases

HB 560 - Revise laws related to adoption

HB 579 - Revise distillery laws relating to manufacturing premises and buildings

HB 584 - Revise government lawsuit laws relating to firearms and ammunition

HB 585 - Creating a memorial honoring organ donors on the capitol complex

HB 593 - Revise FWP laws related to publishing the number of nonresident licenses

HB 639 - Establish reduction of recidivism as purpose of department of corrections

HB 663 - Establish a Montana veterans hall of fame

HB 665 - Revise laws related to insurance coverage of breast examinations

HB 710 - Revise pharmacist laws relating to immunization

HB 767 - Provide board review of brands

HB 777 - Adopt the interstate counseling compact

HB 795 - Exempt Commerce, Coal Boards grants from MEPA

HB 809 - Revise traffic violation law

