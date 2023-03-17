HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed 32 more bills Friday, some of which are a part of his tax package.
The following bills were signed:
HB 3 - Supplemental Appropriations Bill
HB 31- Generally revise laws related to academic brewers license
HB 41- Revise laws to expand incumbent worker training eligibility and awards
HB 48 - Generally revise alcohol laws, including storage depots
HB 50 - Revising alcohol licenses to remove an outdated reference to certain licenses
HB 51 - Generally revise indemnity provisions
HB 54 - Revise laws related to petroleum brownfields
HB 56 - Extend the application of the bond validating act
HB 65 - Revise cost reporting requirements for home and community-based services
HB 68 - Generally revise laws related to beer and wine licenses
HB 69 - Generally revise laws related to agency liquor stores
HB 83 - Revise administration of Family Violence Prevention Services Act grants
HB 85 - Expand MEPA categorical exclusions
HB 86 - Remove sunset for the Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program
HB 93- Eliminate noxious weed seed free forage advisory council
HB 94 - Repeal Montana huckleberry products law
HB 142 - Revise laws related to unemployment insurance theft and penalties
HB 162 - Revise electronic tag law
HB 169 - Clarify confirmation requirements for interim judicial appointees
HB 170 - Repeal state energy policy
HB 192 - Use surplus revenue for income tax and property tax refunds and payment of bonds
HB 121 - Requiring return to federal government of lodging tax paid with federal funds
HB 124 - Providing for quarterly collection of beer, wine, and hard cider taxes
HB 133 - Allow nonresident college students to purchase FWP licenses online
HB 212 - Increase business equipment tax exemption
HB 221 - Revise income tax rates for net-long term capital gains
HB 222 - Provide rebates of property taxes paid on a principal residence
HB 251 - Provide budget stability through investment and liability reduction
HB 267 - Create SAFER account for federal highway grants
SB 103 - Revise airport courtesy car insurance requirements
SB 121 - Reduce top marginal income tax rate and increase EITC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.