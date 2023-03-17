Cash, money, vault photo

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed 32 more bills Friday, some of which are a part of his tax package.

The following bills were signed:

HB 3 - Supplemental Appropriations Bill

HB 31- Generally revise laws related to academic brewers license

HB 41- Revise laws to expand incumbent worker training eligibility and awards

HB 48 - Generally revise alcohol laws, including storage depots

HB 50 - Revising alcohol licenses to remove an outdated reference to certain licenses

HB 51 - Generally revise indemnity provisions

HB 54 - Revise laws related to petroleum brownfields

HB 56 - Extend the application of the bond validating act

HB 65 - Revise cost reporting requirements for home and community-based services

HB 68 - Generally revise laws related to beer and wine licenses

HB 69 - Generally revise laws related to agency liquor stores

HB 83 - Revise administration of Family Violence Prevention Services Act grants

HB 85 - Expand MEPA categorical exclusions

HB 86 - Remove sunset for the Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program

HB 93- Eliminate noxious weed seed free forage advisory council

HB 94 - Repeal Montana huckleberry products law

HB 142 - Revise laws related to unemployment insurance theft and penalties

HB 162 - Revise electronic tag law

HB 169 - Clarify confirmation requirements for interim judicial appointees

HB 170 - Repeal state energy policy

HB 192 - Use surplus revenue for income tax and property tax refunds and payment of bonds

HB 121 - Requiring return to federal government of lodging tax paid with federal funds

HB 124 - Providing for quarterly collection of beer, wine, and hard cider taxes

HB 133 - Allow nonresident college students to purchase FWP licenses online

HB 212 - Increase business equipment tax exemption

HB 221 - Revise income tax rates for net-long term capital gains

HB 222 - Provide rebates of property taxes paid on a principal residence

HB 251 - Provide budget stability through investment and liability reduction

HB 267 - Create SAFER account for federal highway grants

SB 103 - Revise airport courtesy car insurance requirements

SB 121 - Reduce top marginal income tax rate and increase EITC

SB 124 - Revise corporate income tax apportionment

