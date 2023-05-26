Governor Greg Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed another batch of bills Friday, vetoing one and returning another with line-item vetoes.

The one bill that was vetoed was Senate Bill 73, short titled “Clarify agency's duty to permit inspection for legislative audit purposes.”

The Montana Federation of Public Employees urged the governor to veto the bill, saying it would allow the Legislative Audit Division to collect private and protected health information of individual health plan members and dependents from both the state and university health plans.

In his veto letter, the governor said the bill revises a statute that addresses the interplay of two constitutional considerations: the authority of the Legislature to supervise post-audit duties, and the right of Montanans to have their individual privacy protected.

House Bill 5, short titled “long-range building appropriations” was sent back with line-item vetoes.

Gianforte said the bill makes crucial investments, but also includes projects he says are unnecessary, expend taxpayer resources that do not leverage federal funding or do not involve state-owned facilities.

The governor said he made more than $23 million in line-item vetoes that you can read about here.

The following bills were signed by the governor Friday:

