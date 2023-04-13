HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted one bill to the Secretary of State Thursday.
House Bill 13 was signed, which revises laws governing state employee compensation.
Some of the things included in this bill include the appropriation of funds to implement pay revisions and per diem adjustments, eliminates state general election day as a holiday for state employees and requires state executive branch offices to be open on that day.
