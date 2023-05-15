HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Gianforte recently signed a bill strengthening the penalties of fentanyl trafficking, the governor's office announced Monday.
Gov. Gianforte recently returned from surveying the southern border the day Title 42 protections expired.
Rep. Courtenay Sprunger (R-Kalispell) sponsored House Bill 791, which imposes a required jail sentence of at least two years, a $50,000 fine, or both to those convicted of trafficking fentanyl to the state of Montana.
“As just one consequence of the border crisis, Montana is being overrun by fentanyl trafficked into our state by Mexican drug cartels,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from the governor's office. “We’re taking action to crack down on the criminals who profit off these deadly drugs.”
“According to our Attorney General, the current supply of fentanyl in the state is enough to kill every man, woman, and child in Montana. I am proud to have carried the bill that will hold accountable those who are victimizing our most vulnerable and putting our communities at risk,” Rep. Sprunger said in the governor's release.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reports fentanyl is the most common cause of death for Americans over 50 years old, greater than heart disease, cancer, homicide and other accidents.
According to the governor's release, U.S. Customs and Border Protections have confiscated more than 14,000 pounds of fentanyl making its way through the southern border, enough to cause 3.1 billion deaths.
"Montana, since 2019, the state has experienced an 11,000 percent increase in fentanyl, with three times the amount of fentanyl seized in 2022 compared to 2021," the governor's release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.