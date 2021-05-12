HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 42 bills to the Secretary of State Wednesday:

HB 4 Rep. Dan Bartel (R-Lewistown) Appropriations by Budget Amendment

HB 5 Rep. Llew Jones (R-Conrad) Long-Range Building Appropriations

HB 6 Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula) Renewable Resource Grants

HB 8 Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula) Renewable Resources Bonds and Loans

HB 9 Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula) Cultural and Aesthetic Grants

HB 10 Rep. Kenneth Holmlund (R-Miles City) Long-Range Information Technology Appropriations

HB 11 Rep. Wendy McKamey (R-Ulm) Treasure State Endowment Program

HB 12 Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula) Historic Preservation Grants

HB 14 Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula) Long-Range Building Bonding Program

HB 20 Rep. Becky Beard (R-Elliston) Revise MDT laws for grants for courtesy cars at certain airports

HB 46 Rep. David Bedey (R-Hamilton) Revise special education funding

HB 63 Rep. Julie Dooling (R-Helena) Generally revise insurance laws

HB 72 Rep. Frank Garner (R-Kalispell) Revise funding for highway patrol retirement system HPORS

HB 115 Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings) Increase penalties for 5th and subsequent DUI

HB 178 Rep. David Bedey (R-Hamilton) Revise grant dispersal procedures for county veterans' service offices

HB 181 Rep. Katie Zolnikov (R-Billings) Reauthorizing the e-rate broadband program

HB 191 Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula) Revise residential property tax credit for elderly

HB 221 Rep. Alice Buckley (D-Bozeman) Allow campaign contributions to be used for candidate childcare

HB 231 Rep. Matt Regier (R-Kalispell) Generally revise emergency and disaster laws

HB 267 Rep. Neil Duram (R-Eureka) Improve school bus safety laws

HB 276 Rep. Mary Caferro (R-Helena) Put peer support specialists on the board of behavioral health

HB 279 Rep. Seth Berglee (R-Joliet) Revise laws related to tax credit scholarship and innovative education programs

SB 39 Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell) Generally revise laws related to sexual offender evaluations and treatment

SB 47 Sen. Ryan Lynch (D-Butte) Generally revise laws related to DOC commits

SB 51 Sen. Jason Ellsworth (R-Hamilton) Exempting certain fiber optic, coaxial cable from property taxation

SB 52 Sen. Jason Ellsworth (R-Hamilton) Revise lodging facility use tax and sales tax on lodging and rental cars

SB 98 Sen. Butch Gillespie (R-Ethridge) Revising laws related to grizzly bear take in defense of persons and livestock

SB 116 Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip) Revising antlerless elk tag license laws

SB 155 Sen. Tom Jacobson (D-Great Falls) Provide for equal access to anatomical gifts and organ transplantation

SB 173 Sen. Dave Howard (R-Park City) Eliminate continuing emergency or disaster without legislative involvement

SB 183 Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson) Revise statute of limitation laws regarding overbilling of telecom services

SB 191 Sen. Ryan Osmundson (R-Buffalo) Generally revise state finance laws

SB 303 Sen. Tom McGillvray (R-Billings) Generally revise laws related to telecommunications contracts with state prisons

SB 319 Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson) Generally revise campaign finance laws

SB 326 Sen. Mike Lang (R-Malta) Provide for irrigation district improvements by resolution

SB 327 Sen. Jason Ellsworth (R-Hamilton) Revise waste of game law

SB 357 Sen. Jen Gross (D-Billings) Generally revising requirements related to telehealth

SB 365 Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell) Generally revise and reorganize driving under the influence laws

SB 384 Sen. Jon Esp (R-Big Timber) Revise laws related to Aquatic Invasive Species hydroelectric fee

SB 385 Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson) Revise special district laws and provide time limit on property tax levies

SB 395 Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson) Montana Pharmacy Benefit Manager Oversight Act

SB 400 Sen. Theresa Manzella (R-Hamilton) Restrict governmental entity from interfering with parental rights