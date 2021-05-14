HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 67 bills to the Secretary of State and vetoed 11 bills Friday.

The bills Governor Gianforte signed include:

HB 230 Matt Regier (R - Kalispell) An act generally revising emergency and disaster laws; limiting the length of time for martial rule without legislative approval

HB 249 Matt Regier (R - Kalispell) An act allowing for limited electronic advertising of marijuana and medical marijuana

HB 318 Kenneth Holmlund (R - Miles City) An act revising wild buffalo and wild bison laws

HB 330 Llew Jones (R - Conrad) An act generally revising laws related to budget stabilization and the budget stabilization reserve fund

HB 340 Wylie Galt (R - Martinsdale) An act generally revising the Montana economic development industry advancement act film tax incentives

HB 357 Jim Hamilton (R - Bozeman) Act revising the inflationary adjustment for income used to determine eligibility for property tax assistance programs

HB 358 Bill Mercer (R - Billings) An act generally revising laws related to privacy and the public right to know

HB 365 Jeremy Trebas (R - Great Falls) An act revising motor carrier rate regulation

HB 382 Willis Curdy (D - Missoula) An act generally revising laws related to prohibiting the use of exploding targets on state lands and waters during times of dangerous fire conditions

HB 403 Tyson Running Wolf (D - Browning) An act providing for laws addressing educator recruitment and retention problems in rural Montana and Indian country

HB 430 Kathy Whitman (R - Missoula) An act revising limitations on emergency powers

HB 435 Bill Mercer (R - Billings) An act generally revising civil liability laws

HB 439 Steve Galloway (R - Great Falls) An act revising landlord-tenant laws

HB 444 Edward Buttrey (R - Great Falls) An act generally revising laws related to subdivision sanitation review

HB 447 Bill Mercer (R - Billings) An act generally revising laws related to legislative oversight of administrative rules

HB 459 Dennis R Lenz (R - Billings) An act generally revising laws related to providing for certification of child protection specialists investigating matters of suspected child abuse, neglect, or endangerment

HB 462 Mallerie Stromswold (R - Billings) An act revising laws related to learner licenses

HB 472 Matt Regier (R - Kalispell) An act revising civil liability under the consumer protection act

HB 481 Steve Gunderson (R - Libby) An act providing for protection of critical infrastructure

HB 483 Casey Knudsen (R - Malta) An act revising laws related to exempt personal staff

HB 495 Mary Caferro (D - Helena) An act generally revising health care laws; creating a health care provider task force

HB 497 Bill Mercer (R - Billings) An act generally revising legislative interim activities

HB 498 Steve Gunderson (R - Libby) An act clarifying the primacy of the mineral estate

HB 501 Jeremy Trebas (R - Great Falls) An act revising criminal laws related to trespass

HB 502 Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R - Great Falls) An act revising adoption laws regarding licensure requirements for childplacement agencies

HB 503 Dennis R Lenz (R - Billings) An act revising laws related to child abuse and neglect proceedings

HB 504 Casey Knudsen (R - Malta) An act generally revising laws related to firearms, weapons, and accessories

HB 506 Paul Fielder (R - Thompson Falls) An act generally revising election laws

HB 525 Edward Buttrey (R - Great Falls) An act generally revising alcohol concession agreement laws

HB 527 Fiona Nave (R - Columbus) An act generally revising laws related to planning and zoning districts

HB 530 Wendy McKamey (R - Ulm) An act requiring the secretary of state to adopt rules defining and governing election security

HB 537 Bill Mercer (R - Billings) An act generally revising venue laws

HB 541 Steven Galloway (R - Great Falls) An act generally revising landlord-tenant laws

HB 553 Jimmy Patelis (R - Billings) An act limiting the time for which a suspended sentence may be imposed for a felony offense

HB 554 Joshua Kassmier (R - Fort Benton) An act requiring legislative approval of national heritage areas and national historic trails in Montana

HB 555 Matt Regier (R - Kalispell) An act revising civil liability laws

HB 559 Bill Mercer (R - Billings) An act revising laws related to confidential criminal justice information

HB 572 Derek Skees (R - Kalispell) An act creating the Montana school marshal program

HB 576 Jerry Schillinger (R - Circle) An act repealing the Montana renewable power production and rural economic development act

HB 57 Terry Moore (R - Billings) An act revising laws relating to the transfer of defendants after sentencing

HB 599 Steve Gunderson (R - Libby) An act generally revising opencut mining laws

HB 606 Paul Fielder (R - Thompson Falls) An act allowing customers to opt-in for advanced metering gateway device installation

HB 614 Mary Caferro (D - Helena) An act generally revising the workforce development provisions of the health and economic livelihood partnership act

HB 620 Amy Regier (R - Kalispell) An act extending the termination date of the statutory appropriation for title x family planning funds

HB 625 Dennis R Lenz (R - Billings) An act generally revising laws related to the child and family ombudsman

HB 629 Dave Fern (D - Whitefish) An act generally revising taxation to promote new business and economic activity

HB 630 David Bedey (R - Hamilton) An act generally revising state finance laws related to appropriating federal funds for COVID-19 relief for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021

HB 637 Seth Berglee (R - Joliet) An act generally revising laws related to the Department Of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks

HB 648 Joshua Kassmier (R - Fort Benton) An act generally revising natural resource laws

HB 651 Marta Bertoglio (R - Clancy) An act generally revising ballot initiatives

HB 655 Edward Buttrey (R - Great Falls) An act generally revising marijuana laws

HB 656 Joe Read (R - Ronan) An act requiring county reimbursement for assumption of criminal jurisdiction within the Flathead Indian reservation

HB 658 Gregory Frazer (R - Deer Lodge) An act revising laws related to restrictive housing

HB 660 Joshua Kassmier (R - Fort Benton) An act providing an appropriation to the made-in-Montana program in the Department of Commerce

HB 661 Joshua Kassmier (R - Fort Benton) An act revising stripper oil tax laws

HB 663 Brandon Ler (R - Savage) An act generally revising school funding laws

HB 667 Ron Marshall (R - Hamilton) An act revising the tobacco tax allocation for operation and maintenance of state veterans' nursing homes

HB 671 David Bedey (R - Hamilton) An act implementing the provisions of house bill 2

HB 678 Dan Bartel (R - Lewistown) An act implementing the provisions of house bill 2

HB 681 Joshua Kassmier (R - Fort Benton) An act creating the agricultural transportation enhancement account to benefit certain port authorities

HB 689 Julie Dooling (R - Helena) An act generally revising campaign finance and campaign practice laws

HB 693 Bill Mercer (R - Billings) An act implementing provisions of the general appropriations act

HB 704 Edward Buttrey (R - Great Falls) An act creating a special raffle or lottery game for the benefit of the board of horseracing

HB 705 Edward Buttrey (R - Great Falls) An act generally revising alcohol and gambling laws

HB 709 Matt Regier (R - Kalispell) An act revising the fee for double proxy marriages

SB 224 Steve Fitzpatrick (R - Great Falls) An act generally revising campaign finance laws

SB 316 Steve Fitzpatrick (R - Great Falls) An act generally revising civil laws

The bills Governor Gianforte vetoed, along with the veto letters include:

HB 158 Caleb Hinkle (R - Belgrade) An act creating a covid-19 response study commission - Veto letter

HB 235 Tom Welch (R - Dillon) An act generally revising supplemental nutrition assistance program laws - Veto letter

HB 277 Bill Mercer (R - Billings) An act generally revising laws related to providing for a strategic planning process for certain governmental entities - Veto letter

HB 397 Joshua Kassmier (R - Fort Benton) An act providing for workforce housing tax credits - Veto letter

HB 522 Edward Buttrey (R - Great Falls) An act establishing a military strategic and economic impact task force concerning retention and development of military installations and force structures to provide economic development opportunities in Montana - Veto letter

HB 688 Joshua Kassmier (R - Fort Benton) An act providing for an interim study of winemaking in Montana - Veto letter

SB 108 Doug Kary (R - Billings) An act generally revising laws related to local boards of health - Veto letter

SB 165 Carl Glimm (R - Kila) An act generally revising laws related to subdivision sanitation review - Veto letter

SB 231 Mark Blasdel (R - Kalispell) An act generally revising laws related to providing a family transfer division of land - Veto letter

SB 278 Greg Hertz (R - Polson) An act generally revising laws relating to lawsuits - Veto letter

SB 306 Mike Lang (R - Malta) An act revising the membership of the fish and wildlife commission - Veto lette