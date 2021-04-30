Greg Gianforte Jan. 22

Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 77 bills to the Secretary of State Friday afternoon.

The bills include:

HB 67

Rep. Llew Jones (R-Conrad)

Generally revise community college funding laws

HB 73

Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings)

Generally revise laws related to the criminal justice oversight council

HB 90

Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings)

Create an emergency protective services hearing in CPS removals

HB 129

Rep. David Bedey (R-Hamilton)

Revise the Family Education Savings Act

HB 146

Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings)

Require OBPP to report actual costs to cost projected in fiscal notes

HB 155

Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings)

Revise laws related to reimbursement for certain Medicaid services

HB 179

Rep. David Bedey (R-Hamilton)

Generally revise laws related to community colleges

HB 229

Rep. Jane Gillette (R-Bozeman)

Generally revise insurance laws

HB 260

Rep. Seth Berglee (R-Joliet)

Revise non-resident fishing license fees

HB 264

Rep. Ross Fitzgerald (R-Fairfield)

Revise emergency vehicle passing laws

HB 302

Rep. Joshua Kassmier (R-Fort Benton)

Require county approval to relocate bison

HB 333

Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings)

Generally revise laws related to sexual and violent offenders

HB 341

Rep. Matt Regier (R-Kalispell)

Require that medicaid appropriations be used only for medicaid expenditures

HB 362

Rep. Ross Fitzgerald (R-Fairfield)

Clarify credit for military leave during employment

HB 398

Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings)

Allow legislators to review child and family ombudsman records

HB 416

Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings)

Establishing educational requirements for child welfare system supervisors

HB 429

Rep. Llew Jones (R-Conrad)

Revise governor's power to suspend election laws during emergency

HB 445

Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings)

Generally revise automobile franchise laws

HB 450

Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-Libby)

Provide that exempt divisions of land must meet zoning regulations

HB 468

Rep. Paul Fielder (R-Thompson Falls)

Allowing hound hunting and chase seasons for black bears

HB 475

Rep. Derek Skees (R-Kalispell)

Revise Renewable Portfolio Standard to include hydropower

HB 479

Rep. Katie Sullivan (D-Missoula)

Revise laws related to third party data privacy

HB 496

Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings)

Remove prohibitions on county board of appeals re: property use and zoning

HB 520

Rep. Marilyn Marler (D-Missoula)

Generally revise laws related to sexual assault

HB 539

Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings)

Generally revise laws related to county arttorneys

HB 549

Rep. Scot Kerns (R-Great Falls)

Revise state suicide reduction plans to include specific military-related data

HB 574

Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings)

Revise laws related to reporting on out-of-state placement of certain children

HB 590

Rep. Scot Kerns (R-Great Falls)

Clarify military access to federal leave of absence

HB 598

Rep. Kathy Whitman (R-Missoula)

Generally revise disability parking laws

HB 616

Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula)

Revise laws related to the adoption of a tax increment provision

HB 632

Rep. Frank Garner (R-Kalispell)

Implement receipt of and appropriate federal stimulus and COVID recovery funds

HB 647

Rep. Steven Galloway (R-Great Falls)

Revise nonresident student hunting and fishing fees

HB 665

Rep. Brandon Ler (R-Savage)

Generally revise criminal procedure law regarding booking photos and public info

SB 83

Sen. Brian Hoven (R-Great Falls)

Revise special lien law

SB 106

Sen. Walt Sales (R-Manhattan)

Establish license and qualifications for veterinary technicians

SB 121

Sen. Tom Jacobsen (D-Helena)

Revise definition of acupuncture to reflect modern techniques and standards

SB 185

Sen. David Howard (R-Park City)

Revise governor's emergency powers

SB 247

Sen. Ellie Boldman (D-Missoula)

Generally revise alcohol state property/ postsecondary education

SB 248

Sen. Ellie Boldman (D-Missoula)

Establish student-athlete rights and protections

SB 270

Sen. Brian Hoven (R-Great Falls)

Revise valuation of commodities on state lands

SB 301

Sen. Theresa Manzella (R-Hamilton)

Provide statewide uniformity regarding wages/benefits for political subdivisions

SB 350

Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson)

Generally revise election laws related to minor parties

SB 351

Sen. Bryce Bennett (D-Helena)

Revise ballot tabulation dates for counties

SB 63

Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip)

Establish wind and solar development ground lease for state trust lands

SB 91

Sen. Gordon Vance (R-Belgrade)

Require fiscal notes to include business impact

SB 93

Sen. Gordon Vance (R-Belgrade)

Revise provisions related to poll watchers

SB 99

Sen. Cary Smith (R-Billings)

Establish parameters for K-12 human sexuality education

SB 136

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)

Clarify criteria for permits and water right changes

SB 167

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)

Remove termination date for medical malpractice-related portions of the HELP Act

SB 174

Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson)

Revise laws related to local subdivision review

SB 199

Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson)

Provide for the Montana Local Food Choice Act

SB 206

Sen. Mark Sweeney (D-Helena)

Revise report publication date for teacher loan forgiveness program

SB 213

Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell)

Revising the PSC appeals process in contested cases

SB 233

Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip)

Generally revise the board of environmental review

SB 239

Sen. Mary McNally (D-Billings)

Uniform Directed Trust Act

SB 249

Sen. Mike Lang (R-Malta)

Revise funding for the Montana greater sage-grouse stewardship act

SB 251

Sen. Cary Smith (R-Billings)

Generally revise civil iability laws relating to damages

SB 253

Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson)

Revise state income tax medical care savings account investment options

SB 257

Sen. Jason Small (R-Busby)

Prohibit local governments from imposing carbon penalties, fees, or taxes

SB 258

Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip)

Renaming the Treasure State Endowment program

SB 261

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)

Generally revise laws related to Justice Courts

SB 280

Sen. Carl Glimm (R-Kila)

Revise vital statistics laws regarding sex designation on birth certificate

SB 287

Sen. Walt Sales (R-Manhattan)

Generally revise public project financing laws

SB 302

Sen. Walt Sales (R-Manhattan)

Extend authorization deadline for use of navigable riverbed

SB 309

Sen. Walt Sales (R-Manhattan)

Revising state lottery laws relating to compensation of lottery employees

SB 314

Sen. Bob Brown (R-Thompson Falls)

Revise laws related to wolf harvest

SB 328

Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip)

Revise coal bonding laws

SB 337

Sen. Mike Lang (R-Malta)

Revising laws related to grizzly bear relocation

SB 358

Sen. John Esp (R-Big Timber)

Repeal numeric nutrient standards for water quality

SB 364

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)

Revise insurance laws

SB 367

Sen. Shane Morigeau (D-Helena)

Generally revise labor laws relating to independent contractor certification

SB 344

Sen. Kenneth Bogner (R-Miles City)

Allow for adult inmates at Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility

SB 345

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)

Revise distributions under the Montana false claims act

SB 348

Sen. Walt Sales (R-Manhattan)

Revise laws for use of reclaimed wastewater for snowmaking

SB 360

Sen. Mike Lang (R-Malta)

Generally revising laws related to fisheries management

SB 364

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)

Revise insurance laws

SB 370

Sen. Jason Ellsworth (R-Hamilton)

Protecting constitutional rights during an emergency

