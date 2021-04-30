Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 77 bills to the Secretary of State Friday afternoon.
The bills include:
HB 67
Rep. Llew Jones (R-Conrad)
Generally revise community college funding laws
HB 73
Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings)
Generally revise laws related to the criminal justice oversight council
HB 90
Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings)
Create an emergency protective services hearing in CPS removals
HB 129
Rep. David Bedey (R-Hamilton)
Revise the Family Education Savings Act
HB 146
Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings)
Require OBPP to report actual costs to cost projected in fiscal notes
HB 155
Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings)
Revise laws related to reimbursement for certain Medicaid services
HB 179
Rep. David Bedey (R-Hamilton)
Generally revise laws related to community colleges
HB 229
Rep. Jane Gillette (R-Bozeman)
Generally revise insurance laws
HB 260
Rep. Seth Berglee (R-Joliet)
Revise non-resident fishing license fees
HB 264
Rep. Ross Fitzgerald (R-Fairfield)
Revise emergency vehicle passing laws
HB 302
Rep. Joshua Kassmier (R-Fort Benton)
Require county approval to relocate bison
HB 333
Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings)
Generally revise laws related to sexual and violent offenders
HB 341
Rep. Matt Regier (R-Kalispell)
Require that medicaid appropriations be used only for medicaid expenditures
HB 362
Rep. Ross Fitzgerald (R-Fairfield)
Clarify credit for military leave during employment
HB 398
Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings)
Allow legislators to review child and family ombudsman records
HB 416
Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings)
Establishing educational requirements for child welfare system supervisors
HB 429
Rep. Llew Jones (R-Conrad)
Revise governor's power to suspend election laws during emergency
HB 445
Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings)
Generally revise automobile franchise laws
HB 450
Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-Libby)
Provide that exempt divisions of land must meet zoning regulations
HB 468
Rep. Paul Fielder (R-Thompson Falls)
Allowing hound hunting and chase seasons for black bears
HB 475
Rep. Derek Skees (R-Kalispell)
Revise Renewable Portfolio Standard to include hydropower
HB 479
Rep. Katie Sullivan (D-Missoula)
Revise laws related to third party data privacy
HB 496
Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings)
Remove prohibitions on county board of appeals re: property use and zoning
HB 520
Rep. Marilyn Marler (D-Missoula)
Generally revise laws related to sexual assault
HB 539
Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings)
Generally revise laws related to county arttorneys
HB 549
Rep. Scot Kerns (R-Great Falls)
Revise state suicide reduction plans to include specific military-related data
HB 574
Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings)
Revise laws related to reporting on out-of-state placement of certain children
HB 590
Rep. Scot Kerns (R-Great Falls)
Clarify military access to federal leave of absence
HB 598
Rep. Kathy Whitman (R-Missoula)
Generally revise disability parking laws
HB 616
Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula)
Revise laws related to the adoption of a tax increment provision
HB 632
Rep. Frank Garner (R-Kalispell)
Implement receipt of and appropriate federal stimulus and COVID recovery funds
HB 647
Rep. Steven Galloway (R-Great Falls)
Revise nonresident student hunting and fishing fees
HB 665
Rep. Brandon Ler (R-Savage)
Generally revise criminal procedure law regarding booking photos and public info
SB 83
Sen. Brian Hoven (R-Great Falls)
Revise special lien law
SB 106
Sen. Walt Sales (R-Manhattan)
Establish license and qualifications for veterinary technicians
SB 121
Sen. Tom Jacobsen (D-Helena)
Revise definition of acupuncture to reflect modern techniques and standards
SB 185
Sen. David Howard (R-Park City)
Revise governor's emergency powers
SB 247
Sen. Ellie Boldman (D-Missoula)
Generally revise alcohol state property/ postsecondary education
SB 248
Sen. Ellie Boldman (D-Missoula)
Establish student-athlete rights and protections
SB 270
Sen. Brian Hoven (R-Great Falls)
Revise valuation of commodities on state lands
SB 301
Sen. Theresa Manzella (R-Hamilton)
Provide statewide uniformity regarding wages/benefits for political subdivisions
SB 350
Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson)
Generally revise election laws related to minor parties
SB 351
Sen. Bryce Bennett (D-Helena)
Revise ballot tabulation dates for counties
SB 63
Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip)
Establish wind and solar development ground lease for state trust lands
SB 91
Sen. Gordon Vance (R-Belgrade)
Require fiscal notes to include business impact
SB 93
Sen. Gordon Vance (R-Belgrade)
Revise provisions related to poll watchers
SB 99
Sen. Cary Smith (R-Billings)
Establish parameters for K-12 human sexuality education
SB 136
Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)
Clarify criteria for permits and water right changes
SB 167
Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)
Remove termination date for medical malpractice-related portions of the HELP Act
SB 174
Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson)
Revise laws related to local subdivision review
SB 199
Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson)
Provide for the Montana Local Food Choice Act
SB 206
Sen. Mark Sweeney (D-Helena)
Revise report publication date for teacher loan forgiveness program
SB 213
Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell)
Revising the PSC appeals process in contested cases
SB 233
Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip)
Generally revise the board of environmental review
SB 239
Sen. Mary McNally (D-Billings)
Uniform Directed Trust Act
SB 249
Sen. Mike Lang (R-Malta)
Revise funding for the Montana greater sage-grouse stewardship act
SB 251
Sen. Cary Smith (R-Billings)
Generally revise civil iability laws relating to damages
SB 253
Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson)
Revise state income tax medical care savings account investment options
SB 257
Sen. Jason Small (R-Busby)
Prohibit local governments from imposing carbon penalties, fees, or taxes
SB 258
Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip)
Renaming the Treasure State Endowment program
SB 261
Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)
Generally revise laws related to Justice Courts
SB 280
Sen. Carl Glimm (R-Kila)
Revise vital statistics laws regarding sex designation on birth certificate
SB 287
Sen. Walt Sales (R-Manhattan)
Generally revise public project financing laws
SB 302
Sen. Walt Sales (R-Manhattan)
Extend authorization deadline for use of navigable riverbed
SB 309
Sen. Walt Sales (R-Manhattan)
Revising state lottery laws relating to compensation of lottery employees
SB 314
Sen. Bob Brown (R-Thompson Falls)
Revise laws related to wolf harvest
SB 328
Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip)
Revise coal bonding laws
SB 337
Sen. Mike Lang (R-Malta)
Revising laws related to grizzly bear relocation
SB 358
Sen. John Esp (R-Big Timber)
Repeal numeric nutrient standards for water quality
SB 364
Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)
Revise insurance laws
SB 367
Sen. Shane Morigeau (D-Helena)
Generally revise labor laws relating to independent contractor certification
SB 344
Sen. Kenneth Bogner (R-Miles City)
Allow for adult inmates at Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility
SB 345
Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)
Revise distributions under the Montana false claims act
SB 348
Sen. Walt Sales (R-Manhattan)
Revise laws for use of reclaimed wastewater for snowmaking
SB 360
Sen. Mike Lang (R-Malta)
Generally revising laws related to fisheries management
SB 370
Sen. Jason Ellsworth (R-Hamilton)
Protecting constitutional rights during an emergency