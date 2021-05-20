HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted to the Secretary of State what his office says are the last bills of the spring, and vetoed one.

Gov. Gianforte signed and transmitted:

HB 92 An act providing compensation for people who have been wrongly convicted of felony crimes and exonerated

SB 388 An act generally revising property tax laws; revising targeted economic development district laws

Gov. Gianforte vetoed HB 188, an act generally revising electric vehicle laws, saying in a letter that the bill would establish some of the highest user fees into the state’s highway trust fund in the nation.