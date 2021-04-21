Greg Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted several bills to the Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.

The bills include:

SB 33

Sen. Mary McNally (D-Billings)

Require 30-day notice before termination of participation in HCBS waiver program

SB 43

Sen. Diane Sands (D-Helena)

Require administrative rulemaking for substantive changes to HCBS programs

SB 49

Sen. Mark Blasdel (R-Kalispell)

Generally revise gambling laws

SB 55

Sen. Jill Cohenour (D-East Helena)

Revise the process for water right ownership updates

SB 57

Sen. JP Pomnichowski (D-Helena)

Revising laws related to reports to the Legislature

SB 101

Sen. Cary Smith (R-Billings)

Authorize direct patient care

SB 135

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)

Allow a county commission to hold certain zoning appeal hearings de novo

SB 156

Sen. Bryce Bennett (D-Helena)

Protect driver’s license private data

HB 480

Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings)

Revise order of protection laws regarding incapacitated persons

HB 589

Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings)

Revise disposition of civil fines under consumer protection act

 

