HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted several bills to the Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
The bills include:
SB 33
Sen. Mary McNally (D-Billings)
Require 30-day notice before termination of participation in HCBS waiver program
SB 43
Sen. Diane Sands (D-Helena)
Require administrative rulemaking for substantive changes to HCBS programs
SB 49
Sen. Mark Blasdel (R-Kalispell)
Generally revise gambling laws
SB 55
Sen. Jill Cohenour (D-East Helena)
Revise the process for water right ownership updates
SB 57
Sen. JP Pomnichowski (D-Helena)
Revising laws related to reports to the Legislature
SB 101
Sen. Cary Smith (R-Billings)
Authorize direct patient care
SB 135
Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls)
Allow a county commission to hold certain zoning appeal hearings de novo
SB 156
Sen. Bryce Bennett (D-Helena)
Protect driver’s license private data
HB 480
Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings)
Revise order of protection laws regarding incapacitated persons
HB 589
Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings)
Revise disposition of civil fines under consumer protection act