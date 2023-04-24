HELENA, MT- On Monday, April 24th, joined by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Representative Jodee Etchart, and law enforcement and nonprofit leaders, Governor Greg Gianforte strengthened Montana law in an effort to bring human traffickers to justice.
“Human traffickers are despicable, ruthlessly preying on people and committing a heartbreaking crime,” Gov. Gianforte said.
Just since 2015, the Montana Department of Justice has tracked an 871% increase in human trafficking cases in Montana.
“With this legislation, we’re sending a loud and clear message to human traffickers – if you commit these crimes in Montana, you will be brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law,” Gianforte added.
In 2021 there were 68 recorded cases of trafficking, as opposed to 7 recorded cases in 2015.
“Protecting our children is a top priority and protecting other vulnerable individuals. Human trafficking is on the rise in Montana, and we’re going to do everything we can to work together to stop this horrible crime.” The bill sponsor, Rep. Etchart added.
House Bill 112 will increase the penalties for human trafficking and will provide prosecutors with more tools to prosecute human traffickers.
“Montana is now one of the first states to take a harder stance to combat and deter those that are driving the sex industry by targeting the buyers. We’re sending a message that human trafficking has no place in our communities,” Attorney General Knudsen said.
“I thank the governor and Representative Etchart for their leadership in the fight against human trafficking, and Assistant Attorney General Selene Koepke and Human Trafficking Supervisory Agent Andrew Yedinak for their work on this important legislation. The Montana Department of Justice and all law enforcement in our state now have new tools to help us in our effort to protect the vulnerable and hold accountable those who perpetrate these heinous acts." Knudsen continued.
Others who joined the event today were Andy Yedinak, supervisor of the Human Trafficking Unit at the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Lea Wetzel, who serves on the North Central Montana Human Trafficking and MMIP Task Force, and Britney and Sammy Higgs, the founders of the HER Campaign to support survivors of human trafficking.
“By our actions today, Montana is showing the nation that we take this issue and the voice of its survivors seriously,” Britney Higgs said. “We continue to stand as unified fronts and work toward greater justice and restoration for survivors,” Britney concluded.
To crack down on criminals like human traffickers, the governor worked with the attorney general to propose five new highway patrol troopers, four new human trafficking agents, three new major case investigators, and more at the Montana Department of Justice in his Budget for Montana Families.
The Montana Department of Justice provides the following potential indicators of human trafficking activity:
Being hesitant to engage in conversation. Eyes may be downcast, and victims may avoid eye contact.
A poor physical state – tired, malnourished, or visible signs of physical abuse or torture.
Trouble responding to what their name is or where they are. Victims’ whereabouts and names change frequently.
Wearing clothes that do not fit the climate or situation they are in.
Lack of control over money and personal possessions. May also carry very few possessions in a plastic bag.
Accompanied by a dominating person or someone they seem fearful of. The controlling person may be someone who does not seem to fit in, such as a much older individual or an individual with behavior seemingly inappropriate with the suspected victim.
A young girl or boy hanging around outside a convenience store, truck stop, casino, or other location. The individual may be approaching different vehicles or people they do not seem to know.
If you suspect human trafficking, call 911 in an emergency. In non-emergency situations call 1-833-406-STOP (1-833-406-7867) or visit the Montana Human Trafficking Hotline’s website here.
