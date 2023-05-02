HELENA, Mont. - Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) is calling on Gov. Greg Gianforte Tuesday to sign a bill that would allow state agency liquor stores to sell distilled spirits on Sundays and Mondays in Montana.
DISCUS wrote a letter to Gov. Gianforte urging him to sign House Bill 867 into law.
The bill passed the Montana Senate with a 42-7 vote and passed the Montana House with a 81-13 vote.
Montana is one of seven states that does not allow the retail sale of distilled spirits on Sundays.
“Across the country, states have modernized their marketplaces regarding alcohol sales laws, and since 2002, 21 states have passed laws permitting Sunday sales year-round, including a number of other control states,” Andy Deloney, senior vice president and head of state public policy for DISCUS, said in a release from DISCUS. “Montana remains one of only seven states that still has a Sunday sales ban. We respectfully ask Governor Gianforte to approve House Bill 867 in support of Montana consumers, local businesses and state revenues.”
The remaining states that do not allow selling distilled liquors on Sundays are Alabama, Montana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
